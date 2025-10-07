Race Against Time: Belem's Frenetic Preparations for COP30
As the United Nations climate summit approaches in Belem, Brazil, crucial infrastructure remains unfinished. A three-story building and other public works, meant to accommodate world leaders, face delayed completion. The shortage of accommodations has sparked concern among delegates, yet preparations continue earnestly before the 197-nation COP30 meeting.
The Para state government insists that efforts are on track, with investments totaling 4.5 billion reais aimed at readying roads, parks, and hotels. However, challenges remain, including a pier and terminal for 'floating hotels,' now behind schedule.
Accommodations are scarce, driving hotel prices sky-high and fueling tensions. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva lightheartedly remarked about the situation, highlighting a challenging yet earnest push towards preparations as the climate summit nears.
