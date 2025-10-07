Race Against Time: Belem's Frenetic Preparations for COP30

As the United Nations climate summit draws near, the city of Belem in Brazil grapples with unfinished infrastructure. Heads of state will gather for COP30, yet an incomplete three-story building and other developments meant to support the event are still under construction.

The Para state government insists that efforts are on track, with investments totaling 4.5 billion reais aimed at readying roads, parks, and hotels. However, challenges remain, including a pier and terminal for 'floating hotels,' now behind schedule.

Accommodations are scarce, driving hotel prices sky-high and fueling tensions. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva lightheartedly remarked about the situation, highlighting a challenging yet earnest push towards preparations as the climate summit nears.

