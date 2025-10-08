Left Menu

Himachal's Dual Drive: Modernizing Infrastructure and Healthcare

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister reviews construction works on Shimla's utility ducts to boost tourism and advances healthcare infrastructure with digital advancements and staff recruitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an inspection on Wednesday of the ongoing construction work of utility ducts along the Chotta Shimla to Willies Park route. This project, costing Rs 145 crore, aims to modernize Shimla by removing overhead cables, enhancing its appeal as a tourist destination. The Chief Minister directed the Public Works Department to expedite completion, emphasizing the necessity for prompt road tarring and streetlight installation.

Reflecting on Shimla's significance as both the state capital and a tourist hub, CM Sukhu remarked that clearing overhead clutter would enrich tourist experiences and potentially boost visitor numbers. The extensive duct network is set to span various strategic points including Chotta Shimla to the Secretariat, and from Sher-e-Punjab through Lower Bazaar.

In a separate effort to bolster public services, CM Sukhu highlighted strides in healthcare infrastructure. The government is advancing in areas such as digital health system implementation and workforce expansion. New initiatives include the launch of a PGI Satellite Centre and robotic surgery facilities at key medical institutes, alongside the recruitment of medical professionals to alleviate staff shortages and improve healthcare delivery efficiency across the state.

