Odisha CM Enforces Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions
Odisha's Chief Minister prioritizes strict surveillance and community engagement to maintain peace amid increasing tensions. Following unrest in Cuttack, the CM stresses vigilance and swift action. Efforts focus on restoring harmony and addressing violent incidents, with strong directives to police to apprehend those responsible for disturbances.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive review of the state's security framework, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized stringent surveillance on disruptive elements. The Chief Minister, meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, expressed concerns over groups tarnishing Odisha's peace and charged police with prompt action against potential disturbances.
Amidst claims from officials that Cuttack is regaining normalcy post-unrest, with curfews lifted and internet restored, CM Majhi urged law enforcement to maintain vigilance. Patrolling in sensitive areas must continue, he insisted, while advocating for community engagement to foster social harmony in the 'City of Brotherhood.'
CM Majhi expressed sorrow over the murder of Berhampur lawyer Pitabas Panda and demanded swift justice. The high-level meeting included senior personnel, outlining firm steps post-Durga Puja clashes in Cuttack, which injured 25 people, including police officers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rangsons Aerospace and Optimare India Join Forces for Pollution Surveillance Breakthrough
Baliyatra Declared 'No Drone Zone' for Mega Fair in Cuttack
Chinese Operatives Leverage ChatGPT for Surveillance
Cuttack Returns to Calm: Curfew Lifted, Internet Restored
Drone Surveillance to Protect Bangladesh's Valuable Hilsa Fish During Breeding Season