Left Menu

Chidambaram Rebuts PM Modi's Claims on Congress's 26/11 Response

Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized Prime Minister Modi for misattributing remarks about India's response to the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He refuted claims that Congress halted military action against Pakistan due to foreign pressure, emphasizing the need for truth and accountability in government statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:17 IST
Chidambaram Rebuts PM Modi's Claims on Congress's 26/11 Response
File photo of congress leader Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for his remarks concerning the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, describing them as 'terribly wrong'.

Taking to social media platform X, Chidambaram expressed his disappointment over Prime Minister Modi misattributing remarks to him. He highlighted a statement from PM Modi, reported in Times of India, suggesting that India was prepared to respond militarily after 26/11, but was prevented by external pressures on the Congress government.

Chidambaram firmly stated that Modi's remarks were incorrect, noting that none of the three parts of the Prime Minister's statement held any truth. Modi, without naming Chidambaram, referenced recent comments by the Congress leader regarding the UPA government's purported decision not to launch an attack on Pakistan due to foreign influence, questioning who within the Congress made such decisions. Stressing the significance of Mumbai, PM Modi argued that terrorists targeted it because of its economic and vibrant stature, criticizing the Congress's response in 2008 as a sign of weakness.

PM Modi further stated that this perceived weakness emboldened terrorists and compromised national security. Chidambaram, who became Home Minister shortly after the attacks, spoke on an ABP News Podcast about the factors influencing the government's decisions, including diplomatic pressure from the United States, on October 1.

TRENDING

1
Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

 Russia
2
Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

 India
3
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025