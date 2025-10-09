Innovative Agri-Meet Bridges Gaps among Stakeholders

The Department of Horticulture Planning and Marketing convened its first-ever Multi Stake Holder Platform meeting on Thursday, drawing significant attention from across the agricultural sector. Representatives from farmer groups, research communities, NGOs, and market buyers gathered to dissect current issues affecting agriculture and brainstorm solutions.

The meeting prioritized enhancing market connections, developing value chains, and boosting sector coordination, while leveraging the latest technological innovations. Attention was also given to the challenges posed by climate change, a topic of vital concern for the participating entities.

Horticulture Planning and Marketing Director, Gulam Jeelani Zargar, expressed satisfaction with the program's high-level engagement. Farmers, including saffron cultivator Ajjaz, heralded the meeting as pivotal, with calls for similar sessions in the future to continue fostering dynamic dialogue amongst stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)