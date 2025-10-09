Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Oil Infrastructure
The Ukrainian military reported a successful strike on Russia's Korobkovsky gas processing plant and nearby oil infrastructure in Volgograd. Explosions and a resulting fire were confirmed at the gas plant and Yefimovka station. The extent of the damage is still being assessed by Ukrainian forces.
In a significant move, Ukrainian military forces launched a targeted attack on critical Russian infrastructure, striking the Korobkovsky gas processing plant overnight.
Reports indicate that the attack led to explosions and a subsequent fire at both the gas processing plant and the Yefimovka station in Russia's Volgograd region, according to Ukraine's general staff on Telegram.
While the Ukrainian military works to confirm the full impact of the operation, assessments are underway to determine the scale of damage inflicted on the targeted facilities.
