Canada's Trade Data in Jeopardy Due to U.S. Government Shutdown
Canada may delay the release of its September international trade data as a result of the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. This conflict impacts data collection and disrupts cross-border trade statistics, highlighting the significant impact on Canada, which heavily relies on U.S. import data for accurate reporting.
Canada is facing potential delays in the release of its September international trade data due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, according to a statement from the federal statistics agency on Thursday.
The last similar incident took place in December 2018 during a 35-day U.S. shutdown, severely impacting Canada, which exports over 70% of its merchandise to the United States. Consequently, accurate trade statistics depend on U.S. import data.
Statistics Canada plans to publish the report on November 4 and is monitoring developments closely. The shutdown, driven by a budget impasse in Congress, began on October 1, halting vast federal operations including scientific, financial, and environmental activities. While monthly GDP data remains unaffected, contingency plans are underway to secure timely quarterly publications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France's Economy Steadies Amid Political Shakeups
Gadkari Outlines Vision for $5 Trillion Economy, Green Growth at PHDCCI Meet
India on track to become 3rd largest economy by 2028, UK perfectly placed to be partner in that journey: UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai.
South Africa’s Ocean Economy Emerging as ‘Blue Gold’ for Growth and Jobs
Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Thriving Economy at Global Startup Summit