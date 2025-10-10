China Vows to Shield Its Enterprises Amid U.S. Sanctions

China has pledged to protect its enterprises and citizens from U.S. sanctions, following restrictions on entities linked to Iran's oil sector, including a Chinese refinery.

During a regular briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun urged the United States to refrain from using sanctions as a strategy, reinforcing the nation's resolve to safeguard its energy security.

The sanctions list included around 100 individuals, entities, and vessels contributing to Iran's oil and petrochemicals trade, with China's independent refinery and terminal among those affected.

