China Vows to Shield Its Enterprises Amid U.S. Sanctions
China has announced its intention to defend its companies and citizens from U.S. sanctions imposed on entities involved in Iran's oil trade, including a Chinese refinery. The foreign ministry urged the U.S. to abandon sanction tactics, emphasizing China's commitment to securing its energy supplies.
China has pledged to protect its enterprises and citizens from U.S. sanctions, following restrictions on entities linked to Iran's oil sector, including a Chinese refinery.
During a regular briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun urged the United States to refrain from using sanctions as a strategy, reinforcing the nation's resolve to safeguard its energy security.
The sanctions list included around 100 individuals, entities, and vessels contributing to Iran's oil and petrochemicals trade, with China's independent refinery and terminal among those affected.
