Green Fintech Collaboration Attracts Global Attention at GFF 2025

The Global Fintech Fest 2025, held in Mumbai, witnessed a thematic interaction on sustainable finance, organized by Invest in Denmark and Copenhagen Fintech in partnership with Startup Réseau. The event convened industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders from Denmark and India to explore avenues for climate-aligned financial innovation.

Prominent speeches by H.E. Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Denmark's Ambassador to India, and Ulrik Nødgaard, Governor of Danmarks Nationalbank, highlighted Denmark's commitment to sustainability and integration of climate considerations in financial regulation. A Special Address by Shri K. Rajaraman, Chairperson of IFSCA, added insights into India's vision for green finance.

A report titled 'Green Fintech – Denmark: Digital Solutions for a Sustainable Future' was launched, sparking new conversations around international collaboration. Participants agreed on the need for clear regulations to boost investor confidence and emphasized partnerships among banks, corporates, and fintechs as pivotal for driving innovation and transitioning to low-carbon business models.

(With inputs from agencies.)