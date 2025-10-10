Uttarakhand Leads in Sustainable Development: CM Dhami's Vision Unveiled at IASSI Conference

In an inaugural address at the 24th International Conference of the Indian Association of Social Science Institutions (IASSI) at Doon University, Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stressed the importance of meaningful dialogue among Indian and international scholars. Over the conference, experts will deliberate on key areas including social welfare, economics, and environmental sustainability, aiming to develop actionable social policies benefiting both state and national levels.

The Chief Minister highlighted the country's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, driven by the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas.' Initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat have reached millions, particularly those at the socioeconomic fringes. Additionally, schemes like the Swachh Bharat Mission and Namami Gange Programme reflect the government's commitment to environmental conservation. The state is enhancing social justice through measures like increased pension benefits and monthly payments.

Dhami affirmed Uttarakhand's dedication to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, through a balanced approach addressing economic, social, and environmental aspects. Innovative policies target poverty reduction, food security, gender equality, and climate resilience. Partnerships with Tata Trusts, NASSCOM, and the Wadhwani Foundation are vital, focusing on areas like Artificial Intelligence and green energy, positioning Uttarakhand as a model for sustainable development, despite persisting challenges.

