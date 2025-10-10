Uttarakhand Leads in Sustainable Development: CM Dhami's Vision Unveiled at IASSI Conference
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 24th IASSI Conference at Doon University, focusing on social policies. Highlighting PM Modi's schemes, he emphasized state's commitment to Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, announcing major partnerships for holistic and sustainable growth amid challenges such as climate change and resource management.
In an inaugural address at the 24th International Conference of the Indian Association of Social Science Institutions (IASSI) at Doon University, Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stressed the importance of meaningful dialogue among Indian and international scholars. Over the conference, experts will deliberate on key areas including social welfare, economics, and environmental sustainability, aiming to develop actionable social policies benefiting both state and national levels.
The Chief Minister highlighted the country's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, driven by the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas.' Initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat have reached millions, particularly those at the socioeconomic fringes. Additionally, schemes like the Swachh Bharat Mission and Namami Gange Programme reflect the government's commitment to environmental conservation. The state is enhancing social justice through measures like increased pension benefits and monthly payments.
Dhami affirmed Uttarakhand's dedication to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, through a balanced approach addressing economic, social, and environmental aspects. Innovative policies target poverty reduction, food security, gender equality, and climate resilience. Partnerships with Tata Trusts, NASSCOM, and the Wadhwani Foundation are vital, focusing on areas like Artificial Intelligence and green energy, positioning Uttarakhand as a model for sustainable development, despite persisting challenges.
