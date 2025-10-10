Urgent Aid Appeal for Gaza's Children Amid Ceasefire

In a critical appeal, UNICEF has called for the immediate opening of all food aid crossings into the conflict-ravaged Gaza Strip, highlighting the vulnerable state of children suffering from months of inadequate nutrition.

The partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza under a U.S.-mediated ceasefire agreement marks a key step towards escalating aid deliveries, with intentions to dispatch 600 aid trucks daily into the affected region.

However, clarity on the roles of humanitarian organizations like UNICEF and UNRWA remains uncertain, as they await permission from Israeli authorities to move vital supplies, crucial to avert a severe famine in Gaza.

