Urgent Aid Appeal for Gaza's Children Amid Ceasefire

UNICEF has urged for the opening of all crossings for food aid into Gaza, warning of a looming child death crisis due to malnutrition. Israeli troops began partial withdrawal as part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas. The WFP plans to scale up aid deliveries, contingent on safe access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:09 IST
Urgent Aid Appeal for Gaza's Children Amid Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical appeal, UNICEF has called for the immediate opening of all food aid crossings into the conflict-ravaged Gaza Strip, highlighting the vulnerable state of children suffering from months of inadequate nutrition.

The partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza under a U.S.-mediated ceasefire agreement marks a key step towards escalating aid deliveries, with intentions to dispatch 600 aid trucks daily into the affected region.

However, clarity on the roles of humanitarian organizations like UNICEF and UNRWA remains uncertain, as they await permission from Israeli authorities to move vital supplies, crucial to avert a severe famine in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

