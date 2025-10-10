Left Menu

Ukraine's Energy Crisis: Darkness Descends Amid Escalating Conflict

Russian drone and missile attacks have severely damaged Ukrainian energy facilities, causing widespread power outages and water supply disruptions. Ukrainian leadership calls for international support as the country braces for harsh winter conditions. Strained transport systems leave commuters stranded amid escalating military conflict.

Large sections of Kyiv were plunged into darkness early Friday morning as Russian drones and missiles targeted Ukraine's energy facilities. The strikes cut power and water supplies to homes and halted a crucial metro line across the Dnipro river, affecting over one million households and businesses nationwide.

In southeastern Ukraine, a seven-year-old child died when a missile hit his home, and at least 20 more were injured. Residents in Kyiv faced long waits at bus stops due to the non-operational metro. "We didn't sleep at all," said Liuba, a local pensioner collecting water. "By 3:30 a.m., we had no electricity, gas, or water."

With the nearly four-year-long war continuing, Ukraine's energy sector remains under intense pressure from regular Russian attacks. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for more air-defense systems and international support to repair and protect critical infrastructure.

