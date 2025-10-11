Assam CM Inspires Graduates at NLUJAA Convocation, Calls for Global and Ethical Legal Practice

During the 3rd Convocation of the National Law University and Judicial Academy Assam, held at the International Auditorium Panjabari in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the university's duty to remain engaged with local issues. He advocated for cutting-edge research and policy work to address regional challenges through wider national and global discussions.

The Chief Minister highlighted the unique legal challenges faced by the North-East, including issues related to indigenous rights, environmental protection, and migration. He urged the university to prioritize research that offers solutions to these local problems while encouraging students to engage with and understand international legal systems through collaboration with foreign institutions.

Sarma also addressed the backlog of legal cases and stressed the importance of alternative dispute resolution methods, such as mediation and arbitration, to future-proof the legal system. He underscored the significance of ethics and integrity in the legal profession, urging graduates to view law as a calling to serve society and uphold justice. The event was graced by Supreme Court Justices and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)