Transformative Agricultural Initiatives Propel Tamil Nadu to the Forefront

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has played a crucial role in transforming the agricultural sector, according to state Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam. Their initiatives have not only improved conditions for farmers but have also been instrumental in preventing suicides among this group.

By dedicating a separate budget for agriculture and related improvements, Tamil Nadu aims to become a national leader in agriculture. The government has allocated around Rs 50,000 crore annually, significantly benefiting the state's farmers.

Under Chief Minister M K Stalin's leadership, the state has rolled out various schemes providing free electricity connections and establishing direct sales markets. These efforts have spurred progress in paddy, coconut, cashew, sugarcane, and sorghum production, enhancing the well-being of both farmers and consumers in Tamil Nadu.

