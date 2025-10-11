Left Menu

NDA Allies Rally Around Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of Bihar Election

As the NDA deliberates over seat-sharing in the upcoming Bihar polls, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed solidarity with the alliance. Leaders, emphasizing unity, dismissed rumors and stressed preparedness for the elections, scheduled for November, with a determination for strong governance and majority rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 11:19 IST
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to consolidate efforts for the Bihar elections, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi reaffirmed his allegiance to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions. During a media briefing, Manjhi assured that a resolution would soon be reached, underscoring the alliance's coherence and discipline.

With the elections set for November 6 and 11, and vote counting on November 14, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal dispelled speculations about disharmony within the ranks. He asserted the NDA's unity and readiness to govern with a robust majority, quelling any doubts about Union Minister Chirag Paswan's contentment with the seat-sharing arrangements.

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal remarked on the completion of alliance talks, with only a formal announcement pending. He emphasized the solid unity among NDA members during the 243 assembly constituency meetings, expressing confidence in taking the government reins. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha highlighted the NDA's focus on ensuring honest governance and political integrity in the upcoming gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

