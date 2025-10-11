Power Restored After Intense Russian Strikes Leave Ukraine in Darkness

Emergency crews in Ukraine have successfully restored power after a wave of Russian drone and missile attacks struck energy facilities overnight on Friday, causing widespread outages across the country. The attack left large parts of Kyiv and other areas without power and water, affecting over a million households and businesses.

The southeastern region witnessed tragic outcomes, with a seven-year-old killed when his home was hit, while at least 20 others sustained injuries. Damage in Kyiv extended to the city center, leaving public transport systems like the metro out of service, forcing residents to seek water at distribution centers as temperatures drop.

Ukraine's energy officials report a grim escalation in Russian attacks on crucial infrastructure as winter's approach nears. President Zelenskiy has called for urgent support from allies, stressing the need for air defenses to protect 203 major energy sites across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)