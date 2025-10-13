Historic Ceasefire Agreement Signed at Sharm El-Sheikh
Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey signed a Gaza ceasefire document with U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. The agreement marks a significant step toward peace in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:59 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In a landmark event, mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey signed a significant Gaza ceasefire document with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.
The official signing took place during an international summit hosted by Egypt at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.
This agreement is seen as a pivotal move towards achieving enduring peace and stability in the Gaza region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon
Trump and Netanyahu: Diverging Paths to Middle East Peace
Prabowo Seeks Meeting with Eric Trump Amidst Gaza Summit
Trump Heralds 'Peace President' Moment in Middle East Initiative
Trump's 'Last Chance' Peace Plan for Mideast: A Path to Regional Stability?