Historic Ceasefire Agreement Signed at Sharm El-Sheikh

Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey signed a Gaza ceasefire document with U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. The agreement marks a significant step toward peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a landmark event, mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey signed a significant Gaza ceasefire document with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.

The official signing took place during an international summit hosted by Egypt at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

This agreement is seen as a pivotal move towards achieving enduring peace and stability in the Gaza region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

