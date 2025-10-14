Left Menu

Pharma Shake-Up: Deals, Cancellations, and New Sales Models

Current health news highlights include AstraZeneca's deal with Trump to lower U.S. drug prices, India's crackdown on a cough syrup-maker linked to child deaths, and pharmaceutical firms' direct-to-consumer sales plan in response to Trump's push for cheaper drugs.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot was all smiles as he stood next to U.S. President Trump in the Oval Office. The unveiling of a pivotal medicine agreement marks the first for a non-U.S. drug company, staving off potential import tariffs in the U.S. market and offering lower drug prices for Americans.

In a concerning development in India, the state of Tamil Nadu has withdrawn the licenses of a cough syrup manufacturer tied to recent child fatalities. Searches are ongoing at the company's premises amid suspicions of money laundering after tests revealed toxic chemical levels far exceeding safe limits.

Pharmaceutical giants are responding to President Trump's calls for reduced drug prices in the U.S. These firms are initiating direct sales to consumers, cutting down costs by excluding traditional intermediaries like pharmacies and insurers. The Trump administration has also announced a government-run website to offer discounted prescription drugs by 2026.

