Diwali Bonuses: A Festive Gift for Millions of State Employees

In a pre-Diwali gesture, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has declared a 'bonus' for 14.82 lakh state employees. This initiative will incur an expenditure of Rs 1,022 crore for the state exchequer, with bonuses set to reach up to Rs 6,908 per employee, based on 30 days' emoluments, as per the UP CM's office.

Accompanying the announcement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma revealed an ad hoc bonus for around six lakh state government employees. The bonuses are designed for employees at pay level L-12 or with a grade pay of Rs 4,800 or less, granting a maximum of Rs 6,774 per eligible recipient. These benefits also extend to Panchayat Samiti and District Council employees.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has declared a bonus of up to Rs 7,000 for Class-4 employees, affecting 16,921 individuals. These distributions cover workers across various departments, including colleges, schools, and government boards, as stated by the Gujarat CMO. This widespread bonus offering reflects a broader commitment to rewarding service and uplifting the festive spirits of state employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)