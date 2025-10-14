Chandigarh Court Directs IAS Officer to Aid Investigation in IPS Officer’s Death

In a crucial turn in the case concerning the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, the Chandigarh court has directed IAS officer Amneet P Kumar to file a response about identifying her late husband's body for post-mortem. This directive, issued by Judicial Magistrate First Class Raminder Kaul on October 14, aligns with FIR No. 156 dated October 9, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The order comes after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) member and DSP filed an application seeking permission for the body's identification at PGIMER, Chandigarh, as part of the post-mortem process. Chandigarh police emphasized the urgent need for a post-mortem to safeguard crucial forensic evidence, essential for justice.

Amneet P Kumar has been asked to reply by October 15, 2025, either personally or via legal representation, with a warning that non-compliance will result in a merit-based decision. Meanwhile, the SIT continues to scrutinize the circumstances of Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide on October 7, as Haryana's police command sees changes amid the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)