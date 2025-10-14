Left Menu

Chandigarh Court Directs IAS Officer to Aid Investigation in IPS Officer’s Death

A Chandigarh court has instructed IAS officer Amneet P Kumar to respond regarding the identification of her late husband IPS Y Puran Kumar's body for post-mortem. Amidst the investigation, a Special Investigation Team continues to probe his death, with Haryana's police leadership undergoing changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:05 IST
Chandigarh Court Directs IAS Officer to Aid Investigation in IPS Officer’s Death
Police teams outside IPS Puran Kumar's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial turn in the case concerning the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, the Chandigarh court has directed IAS officer Amneet P Kumar to file a response about identifying her late husband's body for post-mortem. This directive, issued by Judicial Magistrate First Class Raminder Kaul on October 14, aligns with FIR No. 156 dated October 9, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The order comes after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) member and DSP filed an application seeking permission for the body's identification at PGIMER, Chandigarh, as part of the post-mortem process. Chandigarh police emphasized the urgent need for a post-mortem to safeguard crucial forensic evidence, essential for justice.

Amneet P Kumar has been asked to reply by October 15, 2025, either personally or via legal representation, with a warning that non-compliance will result in a merit-based decision. Meanwhile, the SIT continues to scrutinize the circumstances of Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide on October 7, as Haryana's police command sees changes amid the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment

Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hoo...

 Global
2
US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

 Global
3
Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

 United States
4
Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025