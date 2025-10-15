Left Menu

Global Markets: Fed's Dovish Tone and Bank Earnings Propel Asian Stocks Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Asian stocks rebounded modestly as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments and strong U.S. bank earnings lifted sentiment. However, ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions limited market gains. Powell hinted at potential further rate cuts, while market analysts anticipate decreases at upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 07:22 IST
Global Markets: Fed's Dovish Tone and Bank Earnings Propel Asian Stocks Amid U.S.-China Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Asian financial markets, stocks experienced a cautious climb on Wednesday, buoyed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks and positive U.S. bank earnings, though persistent U.S.-China trade tensions kept investors wary.

Powell suggested that the Fed might cease its quantitative tightening efforts soon, sparking hopes for more rate cuts this year. Approximately 48 basis points in cuts are anticipated by December, with expectations of 25 basis point reductions at both the October and December FOMC meetings.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's consideration of terminating some trade ties with China, market analysts continue to watch for developments, especially regarding additional tariffs proposed for November. Meanwhile, geopolitical and economic uncertainties influenced currency and commodity markets, with gold prices rising amid risk-averse sentiment.

TRENDING

1
Intrigue Deepens in Haryana IPS Officer's Death

Intrigue Deepens in Haryana IPS Officer's Death

 India
2
Carnage in Guayaquil: Vehicle Explosion Alarms Ecuador's Largest City

Carnage in Guayaquil: Vehicle Explosion Alarms Ecuador's Largest City

 Ecuador
3
Pfizer CEO Highlights China's Rising Influence in Global Pharma

Pfizer CEO Highlights China's Rising Influence in Global Pharma

 Global
4
South Korea Strategizes Stable Rare Earth Supply Amid China's Export Controls

South Korea Strategizes Stable Rare Earth Supply Amid China's Export Control...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025