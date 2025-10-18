CBI organises two-day conference on 'Extradition of Fugitives-Challenges and Strategies' at Bharat Mandapam under Amit Shah

A two-day conference on 'Extradition of Fugitives-Challenges and Strategies' was organised by CBI on October 16 and 17, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam. The conference was inaugurated by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on October 16, 2025, said CBI sources. Union Home Minister emphasised the need for concerted effort of all the agencies to bring the wanted fugitives from abroad to face justice in India. He specifically emphasised the need for a special cell for vetting all extradition requests before they are forwarded to foreign authorities.

Earlier in July 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had emphasised the need for a coordinated approach to bring back wanted fugitives from abroad. In this regard, CBI was mandated to coordinate and organize a conference to deliberate on bringing back fugitives through appropriate legal and diplomatic channels in a time bound manner. During the two days, more than 200 officers from 45 State and Central Law Enforcement agencies including officers from MHA and MEA participated in the discussions and deliberated on legal and practical issues in tracking wanted fugitives and coordinating efforts to bring them back to India.

As per the CBI sources, 25 Panelists from different agencies, including MEA, MHA, ED, NCB, FIU, NIA, NTRO, DRI, CBDT, Mumbai Police, INTERPOL and CBI made presentations on issues including effective use of channels available for seeking cooperation from abroad, use of technology in locating fugitive criminals, strategic approach for extradition of these fugitives and analysis of the financial trail of fugitives. Special focus was given on Narco, Terror, Cyber-crime, Organised criminals and Financial Offenders. The provisions of Fugitive Economic Offenders Act were also discussed for exploring the possibilities of taking action against the global assets of wanted fugitives.

In one of the sessions, the focus was on targeting fund flows of fugitives and using Anti Money laundering framework to trace fugitives and their assets. An overview on how to use platforms and networks like EGMONT and ARIN-AP for tracing the illicit funds of criminals was also deliberated. A brief introduction of the New INTERPOL Silver Notice, which targets illicit assets of criminals, was also given to participants. Sadanand Date, Director General NIA, discussed the provisions of the New Criminal Laws with a focus on Trial in Absentia and how these provisions can be used against the absconding offenders.

Director CBI Praveen Sood stressed the need for the different agencies to come together and share their databases to bring more synergy in our efforts against wanted criminals. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired the valedictory session of the conference and emphasised that the deliberations of the two-day conference would lay the road map for our future strategy. He emphasised that there is a need to improve our documentation so that our requests for assistance can withstand international legal scrutiny. He also elaborated on the steps and initiatives being taken by the Home department to ensure that wanted fugitives are brought back to India.

On the occasion 35 officers from CBI who have been awarded with President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) were also felicitated. The event concluded with a reaffirmation to strengthen international collaboration in criminal matters and to make the process of extradition more efficient and effective. (ANI)

