"Matter is settled...not commenting on it any further": Kerala Education Minister on hijab row

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday said that he did not want to comment further on the hijab issue in St. Rita's school, Kochi, as the matter is "settled" and saying more "could only create unnecessary issues." "That matter is over. It was settled by around 11 a.m. today. I'm not commenting on it any further. Everything that needed to be said has already been said," Sivankutty told reporters.

"There's nothing new to add. Saying more at this point could only create unnecessary issues," he added. The controversy began when a class 8 student at St. Rita's School in Palluruthy, Kochi, was reportedly not allowed to attend classes wearing a hijab (headscarf), citing the institution's uniform policy.

Earlier in the day, the Minister stated that the government will extend all possible support to children, and a special order will be issued to facilitate admission after the hijab dispute in St. Rita's school. "I don't intend to repeat anything. If the child is interested, admission will be provided in any school of their choice. Necessary assistance for studies will be ensured, and the government will extend all possible support. A special order will be issued to facilitate the admission. If the child is facing any psychological difficulties, the school management must take responsibility for it," he said.

Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty condemned the incident, saying it is against the "secular attitude" of the country. Speaking with ANI, Kunhalikutty said, "It's not something that happens in Kerala. It is totally against the secular attitude. A student had to stop her education because of her attire. That is not very usual here. This is very bad."

Earlier, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala State secretary MV Govindan slammed Congress and the SDPI, accusing them of trying to incite unrest over the issue. "The party has a clear understanding of the issue. The problem at St. Rita's School is being exploited by the SDPI to create communal polarisation," Govindan told reporters. "Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has taken a firm and clear stance that wearing attire is a democratic right. In Kerala, every religious community has the right to live freely and practice its faith without interference. Both the Congress and SDPI are trying to incite unrest on this matter," he added. (ANI)

