Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a 'Gram Chaupal' in village Dumri Khurd of Gorakhpur

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, today interacted with our rural brothers and sisters during a 'Gram Chaupal' organised at Dumri Khurd village in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 19:27 IST
Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, today interacted with our rural brothers and sisters during a 'Gram Chaupal' organised at Dumri Khurd village in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. A large number of locals, farmers, Self Help Group (SHG) members, and Panchayat representatives participated on the occasion, according to the release of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke about the joint efforts of the Central and Uttar Pradesh Governments in the interest of farmers and said that the government is continuously taking steps to increase production, provide better seeds, and reduce costs. The Union Minister assured compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for crop losses. While interacting with the farmers, he also took feedback on issues such as major crops, production costs, and the need for local food shops.

Chouhan informed about the initiative to increase the production of lentils and grams under the Central Government's 'Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission' and also sought suggestions from farmers. He mentioned that this year, the Central Government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi crops, which will benefit farmers significantly. He particularly shared details of the increase in MSP for wheat, gram, lentil, and mustard. Shivraj Singh stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the GST rates on agricultural machinery have been reduced from 12% and 18% to 5%, providing direct financial benefits to farmers.

The Union Minister further urged farmers to adopt animal husbandry, fisheries, beekeeping, and horticulture, along with agriculture. He also shared information about government schemes for the vaccination of animals. A large number of farmers, Self Help Group members, and Panchayat representatives were present at this 'Gram Chaupal', where they shared their problems and suggestions with Union Minister Chouhan.

At the end of the programme, Chouhan appealed to all for cooperation and participation for rural development and agricultural prosperity. (ANI)

