Serving farmers is serving God, says agri minister

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said ''serving farmers is serving god'', and asserted that doubling every farmer's income was the Narendra Modi government's goal.

''Building a glorious, self-reliant, prosperous India is our goal. We will not compromise on the interests of Indian farmers. Our country is full of wealth and grains. We have to increase crop production,'' he said, addressing a public meeting at Acharya Narendra Dev Inter College in Pathardewa in Deoria district.

''Serving farmers is serving God. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doubling the income of every farmer is our goal,'' the minister said.

He urged the farmers to use good seeds for a good harvest, warning strict action against those who sell faulty or bad seeds.

The minister also recommended natural farming to ensure the protection of land and soil for future generations and said ''excessive use'' of fertilisers and pesticides should be avoided.

Earlier, the Union minister paid floral tributes at the statue of late Ravindra Kishore Shahi, a former leader of Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

He also inspected the stalls of various departments at a fair and encouraged participating farmers and students. Certificates and other materials were also distributed to beneficiaries of various schemes.

Union minister Kamlesh Paswan, UP's Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, UP's minister of state Vijay Laxmi Gautam were among those present at the event.

Chouhan also visited Dumri Khurd village in Gorakhpur and spoke with farmers there. Though a stage had been prepared for his address, he soon stepped down and sat among the farmers on a traditional cot. ''Distance grows when one stays on the stage. Sitting with farmers helps understand their problems better,'' he said.

Highlighting the Centre's farmer-centric policies, he said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat has been increased by Rs 160 per quintal. He added that reduction in GST rates has also benefited farmers. Many farmers shared their issues directly with the minister, who advised them to diversify their income through animal husbandry and beekeeping.

