Left Menu

Tibetan Leader's Diwali Message: A Hope for Peace and Resolution

The Tibetan government-in-exile extends Diwali greetings to India, emphasizing hope for peace and resolving the Sino-Tibet conflict. Leaders highlight shared values of truth, nonviolence, and the inspiration drawn from India's freedom struggle. Diwali festivities symbolize support and gratitude from Tibetans living in India. Prime Minister Modi shares his own Diwali wishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 13:34 IST
Tibetan Leader's Diwali Message: A Hope for Peace and Resolution
Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson of the Central Tibetan Administration (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tibetan government-in-exile extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the people of India, expressing hope that the festival of lights will inspire peace and a resolution to the Sino-Tibet conflict. Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson for the Central Tibetan Administration, conveyed warm wishes from Tibetans worldwide to their 'Indian brothers and sisters.' He expressed aspirations for the festival's spirit of truth, nonviolence, and freedom to spread into Tibet and aid in resolving the ongoing conflict.

Dorjee Tseten, a member of the Tibetan Parliament in exile, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Diwali as a reminder of light triumphing over darkness. He highlighted the festival's message of truth and nonviolence, both integral to Tibetan and Indian freedom struggles. Expressing gratitude to India for its unwavering support, Tseten conveyed hopes for a joyful Diwali for all Indian homes.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his Diwali greetings via X, wishing for harmony, happiness, and prosperity during this five-day festival. The celebrations commence with Dhanteras and culminate in Bhai Dooj, emphasizing family unity and blessings of wealth, prosperity, and brotherly bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
3
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
4
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025