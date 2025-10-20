Tibetan Leader's Diwali Message: A Hope for Peace and Resolution

The Tibetan government-in-exile extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the people of India, expressing hope that the festival of lights will inspire peace and a resolution to the Sino-Tibet conflict. Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson for the Central Tibetan Administration, conveyed warm wishes from Tibetans worldwide to their 'Indian brothers and sisters.' He expressed aspirations for the festival's spirit of truth, nonviolence, and freedom to spread into Tibet and aid in resolving the ongoing conflict.

Dorjee Tseten, a member of the Tibetan Parliament in exile, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Diwali as a reminder of light triumphing over darkness. He highlighted the festival's message of truth and nonviolence, both integral to Tibetan and Indian freedom struggles. Expressing gratitude to India for its unwavering support, Tseten conveyed hopes for a joyful Diwali for all Indian homes.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his Diwali greetings via X, wishing for harmony, happiness, and prosperity during this five-day festival. The celebrations commence with Dhanteras and culminate in Bhai Dooj, emphasizing family unity and blessings of wealth, prosperity, and brotherly bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)