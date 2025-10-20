Left Menu

Russia Strengthens Ties with Iran Amid Global Tensions

Russia announced its readiness to enhance cooperation with Iran in various sectors. The Kremlin emphasized its strong ties with Tehran and condemned past military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iranian nuclear sites, which aimed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:22 IST
Russia Strengthens Ties with Iran Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, the Kremlin asserted its intention to bolster cooperation with Iran across multiple sectors, signaling a deepening alliance between the two nations.

Moscow has frequently reiterated its strong diplomatic ties with Tehran, standing in stark opposition to the actions of the United States and Israel, particularly regarding their strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this year.

These military actions were publicly justified as measures to impede Iran's potential nuclear weapon development, a narrative Moscow and Tehran have consistently criticized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
3
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
4
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025