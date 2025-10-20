Russia Strengthens Ties with Iran Amid Global Tensions

In a recent statement, the Kremlin asserted its intention to bolster cooperation with Iran across multiple sectors, signaling a deepening alliance between the two nations.

Moscow has frequently reiterated its strong diplomatic ties with Tehran, standing in stark opposition to the actions of the United States and Israel, particularly regarding their strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this year.

These military actions were publicly justified as measures to impede Iran's potential nuclear weapon development, a narrative Moscow and Tehran have consistently criticized.

(With inputs from agencies.)