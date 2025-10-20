Russia Strengthens Ties with Iran Amid Global Tensions
Russia announced its readiness to enhance cooperation with Iran in various sectors. The Kremlin emphasized its strong ties with Tehran and condemned past military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iranian nuclear sites, which aimed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
In a recent statement, the Kremlin asserted its intention to bolster cooperation with Iran across multiple sectors, signaling a deepening alliance between the two nations.
Moscow has frequently reiterated its strong diplomatic ties with Tehran, standing in stark opposition to the actions of the United States and Israel, particularly regarding their strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this year.
These military actions were publicly justified as measures to impede Iran's potential nuclear weapon development, a narrative Moscow and Tehran have consistently criticized.
