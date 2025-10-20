Pope Leo's Groundbreaking Meeting with Abuse Survivors

Pope Leo made a historic step by holding a meeting with survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of the Catholic clergy on Monday. This meeting is his first known engagement with survivors, as confirmed by participant accounts.

The meeting followed recent criticisms aimed at the Church's leadership, specifically from the Vatican's child protection commission, which accused top officials of being lethargic in addressing victims' needs and providing the necessary assistance.

Ending Clergy Abuse, an international coalition advocating for survivors, described the encounter as a 'significant moment of dialogue.' This marks a potential turning point in the Church's engagement and responsiveness to long-standing accusations.

