Currency Turbulence: Japan's Political Shift and U.S. Credit Risks

The dollar slightly rose against the yen amid Japan's political changes and U.S. credit concerns. Sanae Takaichi's anticipated premiership influences investor expectations of fiscal policies. The Bank of Japan debates interest rate hikes while U.S. markets analyze ongoing economic and political events affecting currency stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:28 IST
The dollar experienced a modest increase against the yen on Monday, as investors focused on Japan's political shifts and ongoing U.S. credit concerns. The yen weakened in anticipation of Sanae Takaichi's potential premiership, representing a coalition that may introduce fiscal expansions, causing market apprehensions.

MUFG's senior currency economist, Lee Hardman, noted that market participants are keenly observing the new coalition government's fiscal strategies. Meanwhile, Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata advocated for resuming interest rate hikes, offering some support to the yen.

In the U.S., stock indices rose as President Trump's remarks on tariffs eased some credit risk concerns. Yet, the economic landscape remains fraught with challenges, including the government shutdown and ongoing U.S.-China tensions, which pose risks to the dollar's resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

