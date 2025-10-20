Punjab's Push to Eradicate Stubble Burning: Promising Progress in Bathinda and Amritsar

In a notable development, Bathinda has reported just a single incident of stubble burning, according to local officials. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Bathinda, Poonam Singh, noted the coordinated efforts between the administration and farmers to curb this practice over the next two years.

ADC Singh underscored the ongoing educational campaigns aimed at encouraging farmers to adopt stubble management techniques. With close cooperation between district authorities and industry stakeholders, Singh believes the stubble issue could be resolved within two years. Stubble burning remains a critical environmental concern in Punjab, contributing significantly to air pollution and health problems, especially during winter smog conditions.

The situation in Amritsar shows highly promising results, with Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney reporting an 80% reduction in cases compared to the previous year. This decrease is attributed to 60% completed harvesting in Amritsar, a region known for its early vegetable planting. Officials continue to enforce bans and encourage sustainable practices, aiming to lessen the agricultural impact on air quality.