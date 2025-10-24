Left Menu

Oil Sanctions: A Global Power Play

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Russia's biggest oil companies to pressure the Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine, escalating global tensions. This diplomatic maneuver impacts markets and international relations, with major buyers like China and India pausing Russian oil purchases. Meanwhile, the EU intensifies its restrictions on Russian energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 02:30 IST
Oil Sanctions: A Global Power Play
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an escalating diplomatic conflict, the United States has targeted Russia's oil giants, Rosneft and Lukoil, with sanctions in a bid to pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. This move has triggered a 5% surge in global oil prices and caused Chinese and Indian refiners to pause Russian oil purchases.

These sanctions mark a significant policy reversal for U.S. President Donald Trump, disrupting a previously scheduled summit with Putin. While the immediate financial impact on Russia may be limited, the sanctions signal a strong intent to leverage economic measures to push for peace negotiations.

The European Union is also stepping up its pressure by imposing its 19th package of Russian sanctions, targeting liquefied natural gas imports, and further limiting Moscow's revenue sources as the conflict continues to impact international relations and global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Demand for Constitutional status to OBC fulfilled by NDA govt, new education policy emphasises studies in local languages: PM.

Demand for Constitutional status to OBC fulfilled by NDA govt, new education...

 India
2
RJD, Cong indulged in scams, their leaders out on bail, trying to steal 'Jannayak' title of Karpoori Thakur: PM at Bihar rally.

RJD, Cong indulged in scams, their leaders out on bail, trying to steal 'Jan...

 India
3
UP's PWD Overhaul: Empowering Engineers for Rapid Development

UP's PWD Overhaul: Empowering Engineers for Rapid Development

 India
4
Mysterious Death in Party Office Shocks Local Community

Mysterious Death in Party Office Shocks Local Community

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025