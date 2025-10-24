Dollar's Edge and Inflation Await Trade Talks and Sanctions
The U.S. dollar strengthened with anticipation of upcoming inflation data and Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. Trade tensions rise with Canada and await potential breakthroughs in Trump's meeting with China's Xi Jinping. Sanctions on Russian suppliers impact oil prices, while Japan considers economic responses to inflation.
The U.S. dollar inched higher on Friday, hinting at a modest weekly gain as investors braced for inflation data with implications for Federal Reserve rate decisions. Meanwhile, trade tensions resurfaced after President Trump alleged false advertising marred U.S.-Canada talks, raising market concerns.
Focus shifted to the anticipated meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, fueling hopes for easing U.S.-China trade tensions. Investors are wagering on aggressive statements leading to potential compromises and deals. Concurrently, inflation data due soon holds clues about the Fed's plans to cut rates.
Oil-related sanctions on Russian companies by the U.S. stoked a rise in oil prices, arguably affecting certain currencies. As the yen dipped amidst Japan's fiscal plans, questions persist about the country's rate adjustments amid trade and economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
