Dollar's Edge and Inflation Await Trade Talks and Sanctions

The U.S. dollar inched higher on Friday, hinting at a modest weekly gain as investors braced for inflation data with implications for Federal Reserve rate decisions. Meanwhile, trade tensions resurfaced after President Trump alleged false advertising marred U.S.-Canada talks, raising market concerns.

Focus shifted to the anticipated meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, fueling hopes for easing U.S.-China trade tensions. Investors are wagering on aggressive statements leading to potential compromises and deals. Concurrently, inflation data due soon holds clues about the Fed's plans to cut rates.

Oil-related sanctions on Russian companies by the U.S. stoked a rise in oil prices, arguably affecting certain currencies. As the yen dipped amidst Japan's fiscal plans, questions persist about the country's rate adjustments amid trade and economic uncertainties.

