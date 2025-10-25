Record Highs: Stock Indexes Surge Amid Cooling Inflation
Major U.S. stock indexes hit record highs following lower-than-expected inflation data, fueling optimism for future Fed interest rate cuts. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones saw significant gains. Meanwhile, Canadian negotiations with the U.S. ended, and Ford Motor's impressive earnings further bolstered Wall Street indices.
On Friday, major U.S. stock indexes achieved record closing highs, as inflation data showed a slight 0.3% rise last month, less than the anticipated 0.4%. This reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in its upcoming policy meeting.
Callie Cox, chief market strategist at Ritholtz Wealth Management, remarked that the controlled price growth signals stabilization, inviting confidence in potential Fed rate reductions. Meanwhile, upbeat corporate earnings and Ford Motor's strong third-quarter performance buoyed Wall Street.
Globally, European shares rose, driven by the cooler inflation data, and the pan-European STOXX 600 index recorded a modest gain. U.S. Treasury yields remained mostly stable, affected by skepticism over the Trump administration's sanctions against Russian oil firms. Oil and gold prices experienced slight decreases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
