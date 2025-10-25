Record Highs: Stock Indexes Surge Amid Cooling Inflation

On Friday, major U.S. stock indexes achieved record closing highs, as inflation data showed a slight 0.3% rise last month, less than the anticipated 0.4%. This reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in its upcoming policy meeting.

Callie Cox, chief market strategist at Ritholtz Wealth Management, remarked that the controlled price growth signals stabilization, inviting confidence in potential Fed rate reductions. Meanwhile, upbeat corporate earnings and Ford Motor's strong third-quarter performance buoyed Wall Street.

Globally, European shares rose, driven by the cooler inflation data, and the pan-European STOXX 600 index recorded a modest gain. U.S. Treasury yields remained mostly stable, affected by skepticism over the Trump administration's sanctions against Russian oil firms. Oil and gold prices experienced slight decreases.

