Left Menu

AI-Powered Valuation Revolution: 73 Strings and IVSC's Groundbreaking Collaboration

73 Strings partners with the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) for the 2025 Annual General Meeting in New Delhi. Co-founder Abhishek Pandey will keynote on AI's impact on valuations, underlining the importance of technology in enhancing transparency and efficiency in the private capital industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal collaboration, 73 Strings has joined forces with the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) for the 2025 Annual General Meeting and International Valuation Conference in New Delhi. This partnership highlights the commitment to innovation and excellence in valuation, focusing on the transformative role of AI in the private capital industry.

Abhishek Pandey, Co-founder and Deputy CEO of 73 Strings, will deliver a keynote address on AI's reshaping of valuation practices. He emphasizes the need for speed and transparency as the private markets evolve, with AI acting as a bridge to enhance, rather than replace, human judgment in valuations.

As alternative assets become more mainstream, 73 Strings' AI-powered platform provides accuracy and transparency, essential for a broader investor base. The collaboration with IVSC aims to redefine valuation standards worldwide, ensuring market confidence through innovation and strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
2
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India
3
India Maritime Week 2025: Bridging Global Waters for Growth and Stability

India Maritime Week 2025: Bridging Global Waters for Growth and Stability

 India
4
Leadership Speculations Stir Karnataka Politics as Election Results Loom

Leadership Speculations Stir Karnataka Politics as Election Results Loom

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025