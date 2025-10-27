AI-Powered Valuation Revolution: 73 Strings and IVSC's Groundbreaking Collaboration
73 Strings partners with the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) for the 2025 Annual General Meeting in New Delhi. Co-founder Abhishek Pandey will keynote on AI's impact on valuations, underlining the importance of technology in enhancing transparency and efficiency in the private capital industry.
In a pivotal collaboration, 73 Strings has joined forces with the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) for the 2025 Annual General Meeting and International Valuation Conference in New Delhi. This partnership highlights the commitment to innovation and excellence in valuation, focusing on the transformative role of AI in the private capital industry.
Abhishek Pandey, Co-founder and Deputy CEO of 73 Strings, will deliver a keynote address on AI's reshaping of valuation practices. He emphasizes the need for speed and transparency as the private markets evolve, with AI acting as a bridge to enhance, rather than replace, human judgment in valuations.
As alternative assets become more mainstream, 73 Strings' AI-powered platform provides accuracy and transparency, essential for a broader investor base. The collaboration with IVSC aims to redefine valuation standards worldwide, ensuring market confidence through innovation and strategic partnerships.
