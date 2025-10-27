Assam Rifles Strike on Illicit Activities: Arms and Contraband Seized

In a decisive sweep against illegal activities, Assam Rifles have made significant recoveries of arms and contraband across Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. On October 24, a major cache of arms including mortar tubes and assault rifles was seized in Saikumphai, Champhai District, Mizoram, during an operation by the Assam Rifles.

Further operations saw the apprehension of an ULFA (I) cadre in South Arunachal Pradesh and the recovery of weapons. Meanwhile, another major operation in Champhai, Mizoram on October 19 led to the seizure of 90 bags of poppy seeds and 120 bags of Areca nuts, estimated at 99 lakh rupees.

All recovered items and suspects have been handed over to the respective police and customs authorities for further investigation. These operations highlight the Assam Rifles' commitment to maintaining law and order and their zero-tolerance approach toward illicit operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)