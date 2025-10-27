Left Menu

Delhi Police Requests Extension to File Status Report on Saraswati Bail Plea

The Delhi Police has asked for more time to file a status report regarding the bail plea of Chaitanyanand Saraswati, who is accused of molestation. Due to victims being unavailable during the session break, further hearings have been scheduled for November 7. Investigation and evidence collection are ongoing.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Delhi Police on Monday requested additional time to submit a status report on Chaitanyanand Saraswati's bail application amid an ongoing molestation case. The accused has been arrested in connection with an FIR filed at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

In light of submissions from the Investigation Officer, the court has scheduled arguments for November 7 at 2 PM. Additional Sessions Judge Deepti Devesh initially heard the bail plea at 10 AM, but the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ved Prakash, requested a passover, prompting the matter to be revisited at 11.30 AM. He cited the absence of most victims, who were reportedly out of station due to a session break, as a reason for delaying the status report filing.

Despite submissions from the Delhi Police, the court emphasized that ongoing investigations are insufficient grounds for an adjournment. Continuing its probe, Delhi Police has recorded the statements of 16 victims and seized mobile devices pertinent to the case, with further evidence examination pending. The police aim to proceed with collecting additional witness statements and forensic analysis while stressing the seriousness of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

