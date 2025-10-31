Left Menu

Ukraine's Bold Strike on Russian Power Infrastructure

Ukraine's navy successfully targeted a Russian thermal power plant and electric substation with Neptune cruise missiles, significantly impacting Russian military logistics. This marks continued efforts by Ukraine to enhance its missile capabilities with domestically-produced technology amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant development, Ukraine's navy announced on Friday that it successfully targeted a Russian thermal power plant and an electric substation in the Oryol and Novobryansk regions using Neptune cruise missiles. These facilities were pivotal in supplying power to military enterprises, marking a notable setback for Russian logistics.

According to a statement on Telegram by the Ukrainian navy, the operation dealt a severe blow to the adversary's supply chain, emphasizing the strategic importance of these targets. Ukraine's tactical decision underscores its innovation in leveraging domestically-produced missiles like the Neptune amid the ongoing conflict.

While Ukraine often deploys drones for operations deep within Russian territory, the use of advanced missile systems represents a significant augmentation of its defense capabilities. Kyiv has been focused on strengthening its military technology, reflecting a broader strategy aimed at enhancing its operational reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

