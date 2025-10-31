Ukraine's Bold Strike on Russian Power Infrastructure
Ukraine's navy successfully targeted a Russian thermal power plant and electric substation with Neptune cruise missiles, significantly impacting Russian military logistics. This marks continued efforts by Ukraine to enhance its missile capabilities with domestically-produced technology amidst ongoing tensions.
In a significant development, Ukraine's navy announced on Friday that it successfully targeted a Russian thermal power plant and an electric substation in the Oryol and Novobryansk regions using Neptune cruise missiles. These facilities were pivotal in supplying power to military enterprises, marking a notable setback for Russian logistics.
According to a statement on Telegram by the Ukrainian navy, the operation dealt a severe blow to the adversary's supply chain, emphasizing the strategic importance of these targets. Ukraine's tactical decision underscores its innovation in leveraging domestically-produced missiles like the Neptune amid the ongoing conflict.
While Ukraine often deploys drones for operations deep within Russian territory, the use of advanced missile systems represents a significant augmentation of its defense capabilities. Kyiv has been focused on strengthening its military technology, reflecting a broader strategy aimed at enhancing its operational reach.
