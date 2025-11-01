Swift GST Registration for Small Businesses Unveiled
A new GST registration scheme launching Saturday promises small and low-risk businesses registration within three days. Identified applicants can opt-in, offering benefits to 96% of new applicants. The GST Council's scheme, approved in September, allows voluntary entry or withdrawal, facilitated by dedicated help desks.
Starting Saturday, small and low-risk businesses can obtain GST registration within just three working days as the GST department introduces a simplified registration scheme.
This initiative targets applicants identified as low-risk by data analysis or those who self-assess a tax liability under Rs 2.5 lakh monthly. The GST Council approved this in early September.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed optimism that the scheme will aid 96% of new applicants. A taskforce is set to ensure smooth implementation, and dedicated help desks will assist with the registration process.
