Swift GST Registration for Small Businesses Unveiled

Starting Saturday, small and low-risk businesses can obtain GST registration within just three working days as the GST department introduces a simplified registration scheme.

This initiative targets applicants identified as low-risk by data analysis or those who self-assess a tax liability under Rs 2.5 lakh monthly. The GST Council approved this in early September.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed optimism that the scheme will aid 96% of new applicants. A taskforce is set to ensure smooth implementation, and dedicated help desks will assist with the registration process.

