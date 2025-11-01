Left Menu

Swift GST Registration for Small Businesses Unveiled

A new GST registration scheme launching Saturday promises small and low-risk businesses registration within three days. Identified applicants can opt-in, offering benefits to 96% of new applicants. The GST Council's scheme, approved in September, allows voluntary entry or withdrawal, facilitated by dedicated help desks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 10:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Starting Saturday, small and low-risk businesses can obtain GST registration within just three working days as the GST department introduces a simplified registration scheme.

This initiative targets applicants identified as low-risk by data analysis or those who self-assess a tax liability under Rs 2.5 lakh monthly. The GST Council approved this in early September.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed optimism that the scheme will aid 96% of new applicants. A taskforce is set to ensure smooth implementation, and dedicated help desks will assist with the registration process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

