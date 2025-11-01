Left Menu

Battling Child Marriage: Strategies for Change in the DRC

Despite global efforts, child marriage remains prevalent in the Democratic Republic of Congo, affecting 37% of girls before age 18, with rural areas showing higher rates. Key drivers include poverty, cultural norms, weak laws, and conflict. Strategies like improved education and legal reforms are suggested to combat this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 01-11-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:01 IST
Battling Child Marriage: Strategies for Change in the DRC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues to grapple with high rates of child marriage, despite international initiatives aimed at eradicating the harmful practice. Approximately 37% of young women in the DRC are married before reaching 18, with significantly higher instances in rural regions.

Research indicates that child marriage in the DRC is driven by a mix of poverty, traditional customs, inadequate legal enforcement, and ongoing conflict. These factors collectively undermine girls' rights to education, health, and personal advancement, exacerbating gender inequality and perpetuating cycles of poverty.

Effective strategies to combat child marriage include enhancing access to education, law harmonization, robust law enforcement, and community involvement. Programs that alleviate educational costs, foster community dialogue, and engage men in societal shifts are critical to reducing child marriage rates and empowering young women across the region.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025