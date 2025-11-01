Battling Child Marriage: Strategies for Change in the DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues to grapple with high rates of child marriage, despite international initiatives aimed at eradicating the harmful practice. Approximately 37% of young women in the DRC are married before reaching 18, with significantly higher instances in rural regions.

Research indicates that child marriage in the DRC is driven by a mix of poverty, traditional customs, inadequate legal enforcement, and ongoing conflict. These factors collectively undermine girls' rights to education, health, and personal advancement, exacerbating gender inequality and perpetuating cycles of poverty.

Effective strategies to combat child marriage include enhancing access to education, law harmonization, robust law enforcement, and community involvement. Programs that alleviate educational costs, foster community dialogue, and engage men in societal shifts are critical to reducing child marriage rates and empowering young women across the region.