Left Menu

Assam Teen Shines at Global AI Conference with Breakthrough ML Research

At just 16, Huma Abia Kanta from Guwahati becomes one of the youngest to present at an international AI conference. Her machine learning paper impressed with its accuracy in predicting pigment purity. Huma's achievements also include groundbreaking educational technology and efforts in cultural conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:20 IST
Assam Teen Shines at Global AI Conference with Breakthrough ML Research
Assam Schoolgirl presents research paper at International AI Conference in Azerbaijan (Photo/Azerbaijan Technical University). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive feat for a young researcher, a 16-year-old schoolgirl from Assam, Huma Abia Kanta, showcased her machine learning prowess at an international forum. A student of Royal Global School, Guwahati, she presented her research at the 'Advancement and Innovation: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning' conference held in Azerbaijan.

Her presentation, titled 'ML-Based Prediction of Phycocyanin Purity', demonstrated a significant leap in predicting pigment purity, utilizing advanced machine learning models. Compared to traditional methods, her approach recorded a mean absolute error of 0.058, showing substantial improvement and opening new avenues for sustainable bio-resource industries.

Recognized among the youngest Indians to exhibit at such a level, her work will be published in leading international journals. In addition, Huma is a pioneering force in educational tech as the founder of 'desicodes' and has collaborated on culturally significant projects in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025