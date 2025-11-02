Assam Teen Shines at Global AI Conference with Breakthrough ML Research

In an impressive feat for a young researcher, a 16-year-old schoolgirl from Assam, Huma Abia Kanta, showcased her machine learning prowess at an international forum. A student of Royal Global School, Guwahati, she presented her research at the 'Advancement and Innovation: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning' conference held in Azerbaijan.

Her presentation, titled 'ML-Based Prediction of Phycocyanin Purity', demonstrated a significant leap in predicting pigment purity, utilizing advanced machine learning models. Compared to traditional methods, her approach recorded a mean absolute error of 0.058, showing substantial improvement and opening new avenues for sustainable bio-resource industries.

Recognized among the youngest Indians to exhibit at such a level, her work will be published in leading international journals. In addition, Huma is a pioneering force in educational tech as the founder of 'desicodes' and has collaborated on culturally significant projects in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)