Assam Teen Shines at Global AI Conference with Breakthrough ML Research
At just 16, Huma Abia Kanta from Guwahati becomes one of the youngest to present at an international AI conference. Her machine learning paper impressed with its accuracy in predicting pigment purity. Huma's achievements also include groundbreaking educational technology and efforts in cultural conservation.
In an impressive feat for a young researcher, a 16-year-old schoolgirl from Assam, Huma Abia Kanta, showcased her machine learning prowess at an international forum. A student of Royal Global School, Guwahati, she presented her research at the 'Advancement and Innovation: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning' conference held in Azerbaijan.
Her presentation, titled 'ML-Based Prediction of Phycocyanin Purity', demonstrated a significant leap in predicting pigment purity, utilizing advanced machine learning models. Compared to traditional methods, her approach recorded a mean absolute error of 0.058, showing substantial improvement and opening new avenues for sustainable bio-resource industries.
Recognized among the youngest Indians to exhibit at such a level, her work will be published in leading international journals. In addition, Huma is a pioneering force in educational tech as the founder of 'desicodes' and has collaborated on culturally significant projects in the region.
