Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav Amidst Seemanchal's Struggles

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi targets RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Seemanchal, Bihar, for being out of touch with local issues like youth migration and poverty. Owaisi highlights inadequate infrastructure ahead of 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, while AIMIM fields its candidate list amidst ongoing political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:12 IST
Owaisi Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav Amidst Seemanchal's Struggles
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav during his visit to Seemanchal in Kishanganj, Bihar. Addressing a rally, Owaisi alleged that the youth are migrating due to the lack of opportunities, accusing Yadav of being disconnected from the grassroots.

Owaisi, speaking in Kishanganj, emphasized the dire situation faced by residents, with young children echoing ominous chants amid severe poverty and unemployment. He argued that Yadav, who he claims is not aware of the hardships on the ground, should engage more actively with the issues troubling Seemanchal. Owaisi pledged to ensure that the voices of the people in the region are not marginalized.

The event is set against the backdrop of the approaching 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, where political tensions are palpable. The Indian National Congress had previously secured the Kishanganj seat in 2020, and this upcoming election sees a contest among prominent political factions, including the BJP, Mahagathbandhan, and AIMIM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025