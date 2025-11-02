Owaisi Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav Amidst Seemanchal's Struggles

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav during his visit to Seemanchal in Kishanganj, Bihar. Addressing a rally, Owaisi alleged that the youth are migrating due to the lack of opportunities, accusing Yadav of being disconnected from the grassroots.

Owaisi, speaking in Kishanganj, emphasized the dire situation faced by residents, with young children echoing ominous chants amid severe poverty and unemployment. He argued that Yadav, who he claims is not aware of the hardships on the ground, should engage more actively with the issues troubling Seemanchal. Owaisi pledged to ensure that the voices of the people in the region are not marginalized.

The event is set against the backdrop of the approaching 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, where political tensions are palpable. The Indian National Congress had previously secured the Kishanganj seat in 2020, and this upcoming election sees a contest among prominent political factions, including the BJP, Mahagathbandhan, and AIMIM.

(With inputs from agencies.)