Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: Six Dead, Two Injured
A horrific accident on the Deva-Fathepur road in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in six fatalities and two injuries when a truck collided head-on with a car. The injured have been sent to a higher medical center. Further updates are anticipated as investigations continue.
In a tragic road incident on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, six individuals lost their lives while two others sustained serious injuries in a collision between a truck and a car on the Deva-Fathepur road. The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Deva Police Station, as confirmed by local officials.
Barabanki Superintendent of Police, Arpit Vijayvargiya, stated that the mishap occurred with eight occupants in the car, which was involved in a head-on collision with the incoming truck. The two survivors are currently receiving advanced medical care after being transferred to a higher health facility.
The police have withheld further information on the incident as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.
