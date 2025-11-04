Karnataka Deputy CM Urges Paid Leave for Bihar Workers to Vote

In a significant move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has called on businesses to offer paid leave to Bihar-origin workers. This initiative aims to facilitate their participation in the elections scheduled for November 6 and 11.

Addressing the Bihar community in Bengaluru, Shivakumar underscored the necessity for an active voter turnout, urging support for the Mahaghatbandhan alliance. He highlighted the issue of voter deletions, emphasizing the state's commitment to ensuring every eligible voter can exercise their rights.

Promising further support, Shivakumar announced plans to allocate a site for the Bihar Association in Karnataka, recognizing the contribution of Bihari workers to the state's development. The elections will occur in two phases, with results to be announced on November 14.

