Karnataka Deputy CM Urges Paid Leave for Bihar Workers to Vote
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of Karnataka has requested that businesses provide paid leave for workers from Bihar, allowing them to return home to vote in the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 and 11. He emphasizes the importance of voter participation and pledges support for the Bihar community in Karnataka.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has called on businesses to offer paid leave to Bihar-origin workers. This initiative aims to facilitate their participation in the elections scheduled for November 6 and 11.
Addressing the Bihar community in Bengaluru, Shivakumar underscored the necessity for an active voter turnout, urging support for the Mahaghatbandhan alliance. He highlighted the issue of voter deletions, emphasizing the state's commitment to ensuring every eligible voter can exercise their rights.
Promising further support, Shivakumar announced plans to allocate a site for the Bihar Association in Karnataka, recognizing the contribution of Bihari workers to the state's development. The elections will occur in two phases, with results to be announced on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi-Bengaluru Air India flight diverted to Bhopal due to technical snag, makes safe landing: official.
Shriram Properties Expands Portfolio with New Bengaluru Project
BJP's Silent Protest Against Bengaluru Tunnel Road: Protecting Lalbagh's Green Haven
Protests Erupt Over Controversial Tunnel Road Project in Bengaluru
Happiest Pearls: Revolutionizing Dental Care in Bengaluru