Zelenskiy's Appeal for Long-Range Weapons and EU Membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a compelling plea to the United States to reconsider its stance and provide long-range weaponry to assist Kyiv in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Speaking from the eastern Ukrainian region of Pokrovsk during a European Union summit, Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of implementing additional Western sanctions targeting Russia's critical gas and nuclear sectors.

Zelenskiy also highlighted his ambition for Ukraine to gain European Union membership before the decade ends, aiming for a timeline before 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)