Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Appeal for Long-Range Weapons and EU Membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the U.S. to consider supplying long-range weapons to Kyiv amid its conflict with Russia. He addressed the EU summit from eastern Ukraine, calling for additional Western sanctions on Russia and expressing his desire for Ukraine to join the EU by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:26 IST
Zelenskiy's Appeal for Long-Range Weapons and EU Membership
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a compelling plea to the United States to reconsider its stance and provide long-range weaponry to assist Kyiv in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Speaking from the eastern Ukrainian region of Pokrovsk during a European Union summit, Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of implementing additional Western sanctions targeting Russia's critical gas and nuclear sectors.

Zelenskiy also highlighted his ambition for Ukraine to gain European Union membership before the decade ends, aiming for a timeline before 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025