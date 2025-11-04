Left Menu

Nation Celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti with Spirit of Unity and Service

On the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Indian leaders highlighted the enduring teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, emphasizing compassion, equality, and selfless service. Celebrations include prayers and community gatherings, with global Indian diaspora participating. A pilgrimage to Pakistan’s revered gurdwaras underscores the occasion’s international significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:00 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended greetings on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, emphasizing the transformative impact of Guru Nanak Dev's teachings on society. Religious lessons from Guru Nanak foster a spirit of compassion and service, heralding religion as a conduit for humanity's welfare, Birla conveyed.

President Droupadi Murmu also urged citizens to embrace Guru Nanak Dev Ji's ideals, focusing on creating a peaceful nation through truth and justice. She emphasized the importance of equality and sharing, calling compatriots to reflect these values in their lives.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai participated in a community langar at the Supreme Court to honor the festival. Observed on the full moon day of Kartik, Guru Nanak Jayanti sees devotees engaging in prayers and communal gatherings, with celebrations extending to Pakistan's historic gurdwaras.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

