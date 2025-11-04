Nation Celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti with Spirit of Unity and Service

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended greetings on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, emphasizing the transformative impact of Guru Nanak Dev's teachings on society. Religious lessons from Guru Nanak foster a spirit of compassion and service, heralding religion as a conduit for humanity's welfare, Birla conveyed.

President Droupadi Murmu also urged citizens to embrace Guru Nanak Dev Ji's ideals, focusing on creating a peaceful nation through truth and justice. She emphasized the importance of equality and sharing, calling compatriots to reflect these values in their lives.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai participated in a community langar at the Supreme Court to honor the festival. Observed on the full moon day of Kartik, Guru Nanak Jayanti sees devotees engaging in prayers and communal gatherings, with celebrations extending to Pakistan's historic gurdwaras.

(With inputs from agencies.)