In a strategic move, Ukraine's military claimed it struck an oil refinery in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. According to a Telegram post by the General Staff, the attack targeted the Lukoil refinery in Kstovo, a facility reportedly essential for the Russian military's logistics.

As damage assessments continued, Russian officials, including Gleb Nikitin, the governor of Nizhny Novgorod, reported that air defense units successfully intercepted 20 drones near Kstovo. No Russian official confirmation about the refinery hit has been provided.

Further actions by Ukrainian drones caused substantial damage to a petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan, as reported by regional authorities. Despite being damaged, operations at the Sterlitamak plant continue, highlighting the persisting complex dynamics of the conflict.

