NGT Calls for Policy Review of Asbestos Use in Schools and Homes

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has tasked the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) with reviewing global best practices on asbestos usage, particularly in schools and homes, within six months. This directive emphasizes the health risks associated with asbestos, especially to children.

A Bench led by Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Dr. Afroz Ahmad urged the Ministry to draft comprehensive guidelines for manufacturing, installing, maintaining, and disposing of asbestos materials to align with environmental and health safety standards. The Tribunal stressed the necessity of precautionary regulation while avoiding abrupt bans due to lack of specific scientific evidence.

The Fibre Cement Products Manufacturers' Association (FCPMA), representing the asbestos industry, argued that asbestos-cement sheets are safe under normal use. The NGT's decision reflects a push for a careful, evidence-based policy that considers both public health and economic impacts.

