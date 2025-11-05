NGT Calls for Policy Review of Asbestos Use in Schools and Homes
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment to reassess international standards on asbestos use within six months. Despite acknowledging health risks to children, immediate removal of asbestos roofing isn't mandated. Instead, guidelines and SOPs for safe asbestos handling and disposal will be developed.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has tasked the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) with reviewing global best practices on asbestos usage, particularly in schools and homes, within six months. This directive emphasizes the health risks associated with asbestos, especially to children.
A Bench led by Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Dr. Afroz Ahmad urged the Ministry to draft comprehensive guidelines for manufacturing, installing, maintaining, and disposing of asbestos materials to align with environmental and health safety standards. The Tribunal stressed the necessity of precautionary regulation while avoiding abrupt bans due to lack of specific scientific evidence.
The Fibre Cement Products Manufacturers' Association (FCPMA), representing the asbestos industry, argued that asbestos-cement sheets are safe under normal use. The NGT's decision reflects a push for a careful, evidence-based policy that considers both public health and economic impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NGT
- asbestos
- use
- schools
- safety
- MoEF&CC
- review
- health
- environment
- guidelines
ALSO READ
Maha Mumbai Metro's Advanced Trials: Ensuring Safety and Efficiency
Kerala Opposition Urges Action on Train Passenger Safety
Railway Safety Urged After Varkala Train Incident
NCLAT Modifies CCI Order: WhatsApp's Data Sharing Penalties with Meta Under Review
Deadline Extended for Pennsylvania's Aging Railcar Safety Inspections