RJD's Challenge to NDA: A Showdown in Bihar
RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari criticizes BJP and NDA for arrogance and unmet promises, asserting they won't win 60 seats in Bihar, contrary to their 160-seat claim. Tiwari urges large voter turnout for change while backing Tejashwi Yadav. Amit Shah claims NDA will secure over 160 seats.
- Country:
- India
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing them of arrogance and failing to deliver on promises. Drawing a stark comparison between past claims and today's realities, Tiwari argued that NDA's assertion of securing 160 seats in Bihar is far-fetched, predicting they won't reach 60.
In an ANI interview, Tiwari called on voters to turn out in record numbers for the November 6 election, advocating for change and supporting Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister. He accused Union Minister Amit Shah and the NDA of misunderstanding Bihar's electorate, stating Shah's recent remarks represent a damaging 'arrogance of power'.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah, speaking to Aaj Tak, expressed confidence in the NDA's chances, claiming the coalition is well-placed to win more than 160 seats. He warned that an RJD victory would lead to a resurgence of 'jungle raj' in Bihar. The election phases are set for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi claims thousands of people associated with the BJP voted both in Haryana, UP.
Rahul Gandhi claims poll irregularities in Haryana elections, says plan put in place to convert Cong victory into BJP's.
Jana Sena Backs BJP in Jubilee Hills Bypoll
Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP and EC Over Voter List Manipulation in West Bengal
423 companies inked pacts for Rs 1.80 lakh cr investment in Bihar during business summit: Amit Shah at poll rally in Motihari.