RJD's Challenge to NDA: A Showdown in Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing them of arrogance and failing to deliver on promises. Drawing a stark comparison between past claims and today's realities, Tiwari argued that NDA's assertion of securing 160 seats in Bihar is far-fetched, predicting they won't reach 60.

In an ANI interview, Tiwari called on voters to turn out in record numbers for the November 6 election, advocating for change and supporting Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister. He accused Union Minister Amit Shah and the NDA of misunderstanding Bihar's electorate, stating Shah's recent remarks represent a damaging 'arrogance of power'.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah, speaking to Aaj Tak, expressed confidence in the NDA's chances, claiming the coalition is well-placed to win more than 160 seats. He warned that an RJD victory would lead to a resurgence of 'jungle raj' in Bihar. The election phases are set for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)