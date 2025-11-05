Tragic Loss: Student's Death Sparks Tensions at SITAMS

A tragic incident unfolded at the Sreenivasa Institute of Technology and Management Studies (SITAMS) in Chittoor district as a second-year B Tech student died by suicide, reportedly by jumping from the third floor of a college building, police confirmed on Wednesday. The student suffered severe injuries and was initially taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a facility in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, where he was pronounced dead during treatment.

The death has incited tension on the college campus as the deceased's family arrived, demanding answers from the college management regarding the circumstances of their son's tragic end. In a heated exchange, Chittoor Taluk Circle Inspector Nithya Babu reportedly engaged in a physical altercation, pushing away the grieving family members, which escalated the confrontation.

The family has since called for justice, alleging negligence and mistreatment on the part of both the college administration and law enforcement. Chittoor DSP Sainath addressed the media, revealing that initial findings suggest the student's suicide was linked to a personal love affair. The stress from a conversation with a girl about future stability reportedly unsettled the victim, leading to the devastating decision. Amid subsequent protests by the family at the college, a scuffle ensued, during which a female family member fell, intensifying allegations of police misconduct. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)