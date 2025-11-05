PVUNL Powers Up: 800 MW Unit Ignites Energy Security
Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL) has launched an 800 MW capacity unit in Jharkhand, promising to bolster national energy security. The plant benefits from cutting-edge technology for enhanced efficiency and eco-friendliness. PVUNL, a subsidiary of NTPC, aims to strengthen the region's power infrastructure sustainably.
Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL), under the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), has successfully commenced commercial operations of its 800 MW capacity unit in Jharkhand, marking a significant advancement towards national energy security.
This latest addition is touted as a landmark achievement for PVUNL, as it enhances the state's power infrastructure. The facility boasts state-of-the-art technology, ensuring high efficiency and sustainable operations.
PVUNL, formed in October 2015, absorbed the assets of the Patratu Thermal Power Station, with plans to set up a 4000 MW supercritical thermal power plant. A major part of its output is committed to Jharkhand, furthering economic and energy stability in the region.
